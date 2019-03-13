4 Arrested After Standoff At Alleged Drug House
A nearly two-hour standoff on Tuesday at a home in southwest Oklahoma City ended peacefully.
Police were there to execute a search warrant when one of the suspects refused to come out of the house.
Police had information drugs were being sold from a home in the 100 block of SW 54th Street. When officers arrived to search the home, they learned four suspects were inside. David Albee, 48; Melanie Mullin, 44; and Chenoa Bates, 34, complied with officers and were arrested.
“The fourth person refused to come out of the home and barricaded himself in a bedroom there,” said officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Claiming that he was armed.”
The tactical team was called out to handle the possibly dangerous standoff situation. Nearly two hours later, Richard Allen, 48, surrendered to police. He was taken into custody without incident.
Officers later searched the home and found 46 grams of methamphetamine, 52 grams of marijuana, a stolen pistol, one rifle and $710 in cash. Police also recovered thousands of dollars in stolen equipment, tools and bicycles.
All four suspects were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail. Allen faces six complaints stemming from the search and standoff.