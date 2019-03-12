Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Police Department says a standoff has ended peacefully after a man barricaded himself inside a home on the southwest side. 

According to the OCPD, investigators went to the home near Southwest 54th Street and Broadway  to serve a warrant, arrested two subjects, but the third suspect refused to go.

After a couple of hours, the OKC tactical team said the suspect surrendered without incident to police. 

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time. 

Stay with News 9 for updates.  