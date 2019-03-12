News
Suspects In Custody Following Standoff In SW OKC
Tuesday, March 12th 2019, 7:51 PM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City Police Department says a standoff has ended peacefully after a man barricaded himself inside a home on the southwest side.
According to the OCPD, investigators went to the home near Southwest 54th Street and Broadway to serve a warrant, arrested two subjects, but the third suspect refused to go.
After a couple of hours, the OKC tactical team said the suspect surrendered without incident to police.
The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.
