News
OKC Police: Arrest Made In Early Morning OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place early Sunday morning near the Richards Regal Apartments.
According to police officers, witnesses saw someone drive away in a white pickup truck after the shooting. Officers located the white pickup truck and pulled the man over at I-240 and Penn. They took the driver of the truck in for questioning and then arrested him.
Police have not yet released a name or specific charges for the suspect.