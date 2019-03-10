News
OKC Police Investigating After 1 Killed In Early Morning Shooting
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a man was shot to death.
Early Sunday morning police were called to the scene for a welfare check near Southwest 59th and Agnew. That's when they say they found a man lying face down with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Richards Regal Apartments. Police say an uber or lyft driver was also on scene supposed to be picking someone up.
Right now, they say they have no leads on any suspects.