OKCPS Hears From Parents In First Community Meeting On ‘Pathway To Greatness’
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City school leaders heard from parents and teachers following their announcement to close several elementary schools. That's among other changes outlined in three plans.
In a meeting lasting more than four hours, one by one parents and educators made their way to the podium eager to see what the future holds for OKCPS.
“Oklahoma City schools has been failing for a long time and I think they are necessary changes and are drastic,” said parent Natasha Franklin-Boyd.
Pre-k teacher Barbara Hutchinson has been with the district for nearly thirty years. During her time, she says she's felt a shift due to lack of funding.
“With all the budget cuts something needs to happen. We keep pinching our pennies and it's to the point schools are filled to capacity,” said Hutchinson.
She says she attended Wednesday’s meeting, eager to learn about the changes that will benefits students and teachers
In a detailed PowerPoint, the district detailed trade-ups that include adding full time art, music and PE classes to every elementary.
"We don't have an art teacher. We would love to have one in the class, but we don't have the money to have one. But now, maybe we will, " said Hutchinson.
And while the district promises a better education for all, Franklin-Boyd says her daughter is already getting an excellent one at John Rex Charter School.
“She's getting a phenomenal education, and my fear is that this change could impact that,” said Franklin-Boyd.
With a plan in place, Hutchinson says all we can do is sit and wait
“When you rip the band-aid off, hopefully you're all healed after you rip it off. I hope there will be good stuff under the band-aid.
Four more community meetings are scheduled included a presentation Thursday in Spanish.