OKCPS Releases 3 'Pathways To Greatness' Plans For School Closures
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City school board is unveiled its three possible "Pathways to Greatness" plans for the district Tuesday evening.
While many parents applauded the call for change, they said they weren’t prepared for their children to be funneled into other schools. A result of new school boundaries, and the closing and repurposing of current buildings.
“I had no idea and I work for the district. I had no idea. When the slide came up, I went ahh! I had no clue,” said parent Maggie Ballard.
“It could mean going to an entirely different part of the city, one of the elementary or middle schools that has different facilities,” said parent Shannon Phillips.
Shannon Phillips' son attends Harding Charter Prep. During the meeting, she learned he'll have to relocate.
“My son is a junior now, so this is something that would impact his final year at school and that makes me sad,” said Phillips.
OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said while change is never easy, the tradeoff is a trade-up.
“It’s life changing stuff for our kids its opportunity where opportunity doesn't currently exist,” said McDaniel.
In exchange, remaining elementary schools will have a full staff of teachers and counselors, which they're currently lacking.
And while McDaniel says existing schools would be transformed, providing better facilities and education, Phillips believes increasing class size could take a toll on what some schools are already accomplishing.
“I have no idea how it will impact classroom facilities, the sports facilities, the clubs, all the aspects that have helped them achieve their high performance,” said Phillips.
The district wants your help in choosing from the following three plans:
The district will hold several community meetings before making a final decision on the plans.
The first meeting will be held Wednesday at US Grant.