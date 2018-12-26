Police Release Body Cam Video Of Downtown OKC Chase
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have released footage from a high-speed chase that barreled through the streets of downtown Oklahoma City.
Suspects eventually made it onto Interstate 40, where speeds topped out around 100 miles per hour.
The driver, 18-year old Moises Perez, 20-year old Jorge Alberto Scanchez and 20-year old Jose Ronaldo Escalera were all arrested following the incident.
The chase started after the suspects car refused to pull over for a traffic stop.
Reports state a Gang Enforcement Unit tried to initiate the stop near Nortwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Moments later, the suspect vehicle crashed into another car.
“There was an accident at Main and Western that involved another vehicle. That person said that they may have minor injuries,” said Megan Morgan of the Oklahoma City Police Department.
The chase continued, but eventually, Perez pulls over on the shoulder of I-40 near Banner Road.
Officers exited their cars with guns drawn when the suspects surrendered.
Perez was arrested back in September with six others at a home on Northwest 20th Street.
The Impact Unit found 12.1 grams of Heroin, digital scales, and the suspects currently face trafficking charges.
Guns were also found throughout the home.
On the day of the chase, two loaded guns were also recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.
All three men from the chase were taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.