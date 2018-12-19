18-Year-Old Arrested On Multiple Complaints After OKC High-Speed Chase
An 18-year-old suspect is in custody after a police chase through the metro.
Officers said they tried to pull over a red Dodge Dart for a simple traffic violation, but that vehicle sped off instead.
“It was around 1:00 this afternoon, attempted a traffic stop on West 4th and Virginia,” said OKC Police Department Information Officer Megan Morgan.
Officers witnessed the suspect vehicle strike another car near Western Avenue and Main Street moments later.
At that point, investigators said the Dodge Dart headed for Interstate 40. Chase speeds reached approximately 100 mph.
However, suddenly the suspect’s car pulled over and three people exited the vehicle.
Oklahoma City officers held the suspects at gunpoint.
Moises Perez was the 18-year-old driver arrested at the scene.
Back in September, Perez and six others were connected to trafficking heroin at a home on Northwest 20th Street.
Court documents filed in Oklahoma County state, the Impact Unit found 12.1 grams of heroin, digital scales and a loaded handgun in the bathroom. An AR -15, revolver and 9mm handgun were found in the attic. And $1,200 was found in a bedroom.
Perez was only 17 years old then. In October, he turned 18.
Wednesday, he stands accused of transporting a firearm, eluding police and leaving the scene of an accident.
All of those complaints are in reference to the chase.
As for the others inside the car, Oklahoma City police said that the scene is still under investigation.
Perez was already scheduled to be in court on December 27 for his previous charges.