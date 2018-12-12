Coaches, Players And Parents Brawl At Tulsa/Ponca City HS Girls Basketball Game
Chaos ensued after a close and heated basketball game between Tulsa East Central and Ponca City High School.
The shocking videos are circling social media, but Po Hi Sports’ live stream of the game portrays the clearest picture.
“What was interesting is Ponca made a comeback, so everything kind of got emotional. And at the end, those emotions seemed to spill over…” Jordan Woodruff, the play-by-play announcer of Tuesday night’s game said.
It is still unclear exactly what started the fight, but Randy Smith, who attended game and is also a retired basketball coach, says it looked as though the fight broke out as players were shaking hands after the game.
“It appeared that the coaches were having a verbal confrontation, and as it got heated, the players stepped in. And parents came down out of the bleachers. And it just became a total fiasco,” Smith said.
Tulsa Public Schools says they are deeply disappointed by the actions taken.
The Ponca City School District says it is collecting data, relevant video, and statements from all parties involved.
“Doesn’t matter who started it. It just, it happened. You got to deal with it, and you got to take these matters seriously. So, we will take some disciplinary actions. But we don’t know what that will be at this time,” Ponca City Public Schools Athletic Director, Jason Leavitt, said.
Now, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is investigating. They could decide to suspend coaches and/or players if need-be.