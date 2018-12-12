Video: Fight After Tulsa/Ponca City High School Basketball Game
Ponca City, Oklahoma - A brawl happened at the end of a high school basketball game in Ponca City involving a team from Tulsa this week.
Video obtained by News On 6 shows a huge fight on the court just after the girl's basketball game between Ponca City and Tulsa's East Central High School.
Kesha Ball posted the video on her Facebook page, moments after the fight on Tuesday. The video shows players, coaches and parents rushing onto the court.
East Central was ahead for most of the game, but in the last few minutes, Ponca City came back and won by two points.
It's hard to tell exactly what started the fight, but Kesha Ball says the fight broke out as the players were shaking hands after the game.
It's not clear if anyone was seriously hurt.
Tulsa Public Schools have not commented on the incident. Ponca City Schools released the following statement:
PCPS Athletic Director Jason Leavitt said, “We take pride in our students, staff, facilities and organization. The kind of behavior that took place at the game tonight will not be tolerated and will be addressed by both school districts through efforts with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association. We will work together to demonstrate respect to each other, our competitors and fans. The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always the top priority for our district. We value the support we receive from our community, and both school districts will do everything possible to take preventative measures to ensure this does not happen again.”
The PCPS district values all extra-curricular activities and considers them a privilege that all students should be able to experience. The district promotes good sportsmanship and expects it from students, coaches, staff, and patrons at all times. Our mission is to promote sportsmanship at all school events.
The district’s Wildcat Way expectations convey, in part, “Everyone can set a good example: administration, coaches, parents and athletes on the field of play, in the classroom, and in their personal life."