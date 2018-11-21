News
AAA Expects Highest Thanksgiving Travel Volume Since 2005
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 6:31 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Millions of Americans are traveling this holiday week for Thanksgiving.
AAA predicts the number to be the most in more than a decade.
This 2018 holiday weekend is expected to see the highest travel volume since 2005.
AAA predicts over 54 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.
That number is an over 4% increase from last year.
Remember this could mean longer lines and more drivers on the road, especially with the recent dip in gas prices.
AAA predicts 48.5 million people will hit the road this, nearly 5% more than last year. But the largest growth in holiday travel, they think, will be by air. AAA expects a 4% jump, with 4.27 million travelers.