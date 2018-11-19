Gas Prices Expected To Remain Low For Thanksgiving Holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Consider it an early holiday gift. Drivers across the Oklahoma City metro are being treated to gas below the $2 per gallon mark.
The state of Oklahoma is not alone. Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, and Texas are charging less than $2 per gallon as well.
Prices nationwide came very close to a four-year high in October reaching an average of 2.90 per gallon.
AAA Oklahoma predicts a 5 percent increase in travel by automobile this Thanksgiving Holiday. Drivers can expect the low prices to stick around.
“There is nothing that is indicating that gas prices will spike back up at this point,” said Leslie Gamble of AAA Oklahoma. “The maintenance on the refinery facility that occurs when the seasons change has been done.”
If you are traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, AAA does suggest making sure your car is in proper working order. Battery issues are very common around this time of year.