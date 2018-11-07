Record Number Of Oklahoma Educators Will Be In Legislature
OKLAHOMA CITY - More teachers will be leaving the classroom and heading to the Oklahoma state Capitol.
According to Oklahoma Education Association, 16 members of its education caucus including current and former teachers, won their races Tuesday night.
Now, there is a total of 25 members that will be a part of the state legislature. Sixteen members are Republican and nine are Democrat.
The OEA says there are more educators in the legislature than ever before.
Back in April, Deer Creek teacher Carrie Hicks filed for office. Tuesday night, she was one of 11 current educators who won a seat at the Capitol.
“It’s been a long journey,” laughed Hicks.
Hicks, a Democrat, won senate District 40. The seat was previously held by Republican Ervin Yen.
“I’ve been very clear in saying it’s a non-partisan issue,” said Hicks. “Kids don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican. Kids deserve our very best,” said Hicks.
“It’s a great night to be an Oklahoma educator,” said OEA President Alicia Priest Tuesday night. “Tonight, the message Oklahomans have sent our children is we will fight for you. In our schools, in our communities, at the Capitol, and especially at the ballot box.”
Hicks says she plans to reach out to those other educators, so they can start working together to continue the momentum.
“My true hope moving forward is that education continues to remain united. Our central focus has to be on the kids and what is best for kids,” said Hicks.
OEA says they will now work with the elected officials to increase the investment in education.
Watch OEA's address to the media following Tuesday night's election results: