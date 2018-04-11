Education Turmoil Inspires Teachers To File For State Office - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Education Turmoil Inspires Teachers To File For State Office

Posted: Updated:
Many teachers at the Capitol weren't there to protest the legislature Wednesday, but to become a part of it. Many teachers at the Capitol weren't there to protest the legislature Wednesday, but to become a part of it.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Many teachers at the Capitol weren't there to protest the legislature Wednesday, but to become a part of it. Wednesday was the first day to file for office.

Carri Hicks, a Deer Creek 4th grade teacher and mother of three, was in line early to try and add state senator to her resume.

Hicks was one of several teachers filing for state office.

“If I wasn’t stepping up at this point then I’m not practicing what I preach,” said Michael Ross, a Sand Springs teacher.

Ross said he committed to running this past week during the protests.

“The galvanizing point was being up here,” he said.

For Carri the decision to leave the classroom wasn't an easy one.

“My heart is always going to be with my students. So ultimately, we are just going to have to know that if I get elected, I’m still fighting for them. I’m still being their champion in a different way,” said Hicks.

She sees the walkout and protesting outside the Capitol as a giant first step in raising funding for education and awareness.

“It’s absolutely the year for teachers to run and flip some seats,” said Hicks.

Candidates for office can still file Thursday and Friday.

Click here for complete coverage on “School Shutdown”.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.