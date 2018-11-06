Victim Describes Frightening Home Invasion In NW OKC; Suspects Still At-Large
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an armed robbery that left two victims bound inside their Northwest Oklahoma City home.
Four home intruders robbed the victims late Monday, November 5.
“It all happened really fast,” said Andrew, home invasion victim.
A woman he knew knocked on his door on Monday around 11:30 p.m., asking to use the bathroom. He did not expect several others to force their way inside his home.
“After I let the first person in,” said Andrew. “The next three came in and held up at gunpoint.”
Andrew said they tied, and duck taped his hands and feet; and they forced him on the sofa.
“They said, ‘We’re going to rob you’,” said Andrew. “Lay down, face down on the couch.”
They also woke up his roommate and bound him to the sofa.
The four suspects then stole thousands of dollars in expensive electronics, guns, clothing, the victims' phones and wallets.
Andrew said a next-door neighbor came home and spooked the intruders.
“They were talking about shooting us and what not,” said Andrew. “So, I’m glad he came home when he did.”
Andrew’s driveway is empty because the suspects took his keys and drove off in his new Chevy Silverado. Police and fire crews found the truck in flames several hours later. It was dumped about seven miles from the victim’s home.
“Guess they were trying to cover their tracks,” said Andrew. “So, they just set it on fire.”
He said the female suspect had been to his home before, but he did not recognize the three men with her.
“Anytime we can have a victim identify at least one of the suspects,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Obviously, that puts us on the right track in getting everybody identified.”
Information about the crime or the suspects whereabouts can be reported through Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.