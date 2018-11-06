Police Investigate Home Invasion In NW OKC; Suspects At Large
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a home invasion on the northwest side of the city.
Officers responded to the home near northwest 50th Street and north Military Avenue after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
According to police, the homeowner told officers a female and male suspect knocked on the door asking to go to the restroom. The homeowner told police he let the suspects in because he knew them.
The victim said after the suspects were inside, two other unknown white male suspects entered the residence. The victim said one of the suspects pointed a gun at hum and demanded he get on the couch. The victim said he was then bound on the couch.
The homeowner said the suspects proceeded to get his roommate out of his bedroom and bound him as well.
The suspects stole several items in the home while the victims were bound, according to the report. The suspects also took one of the victim's keys and drove off in his truck.
Officials said the car was later recovered.