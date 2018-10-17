Court Documents Reveal Details In Fatality Crash On I-35 In Edmond
OKLAHOMA CITY - Court documents show the Edmond cardiologist accused of hitting and killing a Guthrie father smelled of alcohol and was combative with officers the day of the incident.
Charging documents for Bryan Perry describe what happened when OHP troopers found him lying in the grass after last weeks crash.
According to the documents Bryan Perry, a local cardiologist was slurring his speech, and was even "combative" with law enforcement following the crash.
In the early morning hours last Friday, authorities say Perry hit and killed Guthrie father and medical professional Nick Rappa. Rappa was on a motorcycle.
While Perry was arrested for a DUI immediately after the incident, documents claim his intoxication was undeniable.
Troopers said they immediately noticed Perry had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol when they found him not far from his car.
Investigators said Perry also told them he knew he had hit something but continued driving until he hit a light pole.
The documents also said surveillance footage showed Perry run as emergency lights approached the area.
Perry is charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.