Metro Cardiologist Arrested After Fatality Crash On I-35 In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A man was arrested after a fatality crash on Interstate 35 in Edmond, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Bryan Frank Perry was arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter, an alcohol-related DUI and failure to report and render aid at the scene of a fatal collision.
Early Friday, a car hit the back of a motorcycle on I-35 near SE 33 Street in Edmond. The crash killed the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Rappa. The car continued to drive northbound until it hit a light pole on the east side of the interstate, troopers said.
Edmond police found Perry outside of the wrecked car and took him into custody after a brief struggle, troopers said.
Perry, a metro cardiologist at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital, received medical treatment before he was taken to the Oklahoma County jail.
The Oklahoma Heart Hospital released the following statement:
“Everyone at Oklahoma Heart Hospital extends our deepest sympathy to all loved ones of the motorcyclist killed in the accident involving Dr. Bryan Perry. In this time of shock, we assure the public that all patient care in which Dr. Perry was participating is being managed by other providers. We extend our thoughts, prayers and profound regret to all involved in this tragedy.”
Troopers are asking to speak with anyone with information about where Perry was before the crash or anyone who witnessed the crash. Tipsters are asked to call the OHP Communications Center at 405-425-2323.