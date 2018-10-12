1 Dead, 1 Taken Into Custody Following Accident Along I-35 In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - One person is dead after a traffic accident near Edmond.
OHP Troopers responded to a traffic collision along I-35 around 3 a.m. Friday morning. There were at least two vehicles and a motorcycle involved in the incident.
The motorcycle driver was confirmed dead.
Traffic was blocked for at least two hours near East 15th Street and I-35 in Edmond. Responding troopers and deputies had northbound lanes blocked while they conducted their investigation.
All lanes have since re-opened.
News 9 arrived in time to see both vehicles involved getting towed away. A sedan involved in the accident had significant front end damage.
OHP confirms the driver of the sedan was taken into custody. No word on what charges the driver possibly faces.
Police have not identified the motorcyclist.
