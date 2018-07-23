Coast Guard Set To Salvage Branson Duck Boat

The U.S. Coast Guard in Branson, Missouri is scheduled today to retrieve the duck boat that capsized and sank late last week, killing 17 people.

The duck boat is still on the bottom of Table Rock Lake in about 80 feet of water, but the Coast Guard says they plan to begin the process of bringing it to the surface at 9:00 a.m.

They say they've been working with Ride the Ducks to coordinate the retrieval of the sunken vessel, known as Stretch Duck 7.

Authorities say 17 people died on Table Rock Lake when the boat went down in stormy weather and none of the 31 people onboard were wearing life jackets.

Once the boat is on shore, the Coast Guard says it will be taken to a secure facility where investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will continue their investigation.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they will hold a news conference to talk about the salvage operation later this morning.