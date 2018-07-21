Officials Release Names Of Those Lost In Duck Boat Accident - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Officials Release Names Of Those Lost In Duck Boat Accident

Posted: Updated:
STONE COUNTY, Missouri -

People across the nation are stopping to remember the victims killed when a duck boat capsized near Branson.

People were seen writing notes, laying down flowers, and praying for the victims and their families.

A vigil was held at a nearby church and food was donated to first responders and others who helped along the way.

7/20/2018 Related Story:  Branson Community Pulls Together Following Tragic Boat Accident

“Branson is usually a place of smiles, of laughter, fun rides, but now we’re broken,” said City of Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those who died in this tragedy.

If you would like to help those affected, you can make donations here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.