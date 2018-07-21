Officials Release Names Of Those Lost In Duck Boat Accident

People across the nation are stopping to remember the victims killed when a duck boat capsized near Branson.

People were seen writing notes, laying down flowers, and praying for the victims and their families.

A vigil was held at a nearby church and food was donated to first responders and others who helped along the way.

“Branson is usually a place of smiles, of laughter, fun rides, but now we’re broken,” said City of Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those who died in this tragedy.

If you would like to help those affected, you can make donations here.