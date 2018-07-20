Branson Community Pulls Together Following Tragic Boat Accident

Following a tragic tour boat accident in Branson, Missouri that left 17 people dead, the community is setting up a makeshift memorial on the vehicles of some of those who died.

It's a very somber atmosphere as people gather in the parking lot of the Ride the Ducks building in Branson.

People have been writing notes, laying down flowers, praying, and paying their respects to the victims of the accident.

Branson city leaders said from their perspective, the outpouring of support has been one of love.

There's been a lot of food donated for first responders who have been working tirelessly and throughout the night.

"Branson is a small town but we have a big heart and this is how people are trying to help in this devastating and horrific situation," said City of Branson Communications Manager Melody Pettit. "Branson is usually a place of smiles of laughter fun rides but right now we're broken".

There is a vigil planned for 9:00 p.m. Friday night at Brookside Church in honor of the victims.

If you are looking to help those affected, you can visit this website.