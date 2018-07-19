Pott. Co. Official: No Charges To Be Filed In McLoud Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pott. Co. Official: No Charges To Be Filed In McLoud Death

McLOUD, Oklahoma -

No charges will be filed against a 19-year-old man accused of shooting his 17-year-old brother in McLoud, the Pottawatomie County district attorney's office said.

First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter said the man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother, Rayden French, in a McLoud home. 

The shooting happened on July 5 in the 500 block of W Heritage Park Circle. Police were called to the home the night before in reference to a disturbance.

French's mother released a statement shortly after the death: 

At this time we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. But, we request privacy while our family grieves and leans on each other, as we try to support each other. Especially for his brother who had to make a decision to protect his family.

