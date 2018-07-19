Pott. Co. Official: No Charges To Be Filed In McLoud Death

No charges will be filed against a 19-year-old man accused of shooting his 17-year-old brother in McLoud, the Pottawatomie County district attorney's office said.

First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter said the man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother, Rayden French, in a McLoud home.

The shooting happened on July 5 in the 500 block of W Heritage Park Circle. Police were called to the home the night before in reference to a disturbance.

French's mother released a statement shortly after the death: