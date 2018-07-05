Police: Teenager Fatally Shot In McLoud Home

A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot Thursday in a McLoud home, police said.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of W Heritage Park Circle, police said.

Police were called about 6:30 a.m. and were called Wednesday night in reference to a disturbance.

The boy was shot twice in the stomach.

The boy's brother, 19-year-old man, and their mother were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They are being interviewed by the Pottawatomie County district attorney's task force.

No arrests were made as of Thursday afternoon.

Police were waiting on a warrant before searching the home.

