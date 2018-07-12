911 Call Released In McLoud Shooting Investigation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

911 Call Released In McLoud Shooting Investigation

Posted: Updated:
McLOUD, Oklahoma -

A family continues to grieve the loss of 17-year old Rayden French, who was killed in a shooting one week ago today.

The teen’s mother, Christina Prado, confirms to News 9 that Rayden was shot by his older brother at the family’s home.

Prado says her 19-year old son shot Rayden in the stomach in an act of self-defense.

Rayden later passed away at the hospital.

Today, police released the 911 call in the case.

  • Caller: "My son just got shot twice...get an ambulance here please."
  • 911 OP: "Okay, the person that show him... are they still there?"  
  • Caller: Yes. It was his brother. He was protecting me"
  • 911 OP: "Where is his brother?" 
  • Caller: "He is sitting right here, holding his hand. Ray focus. Focus. Focus baby. come on"

Officers say they got the call around 6:30 a.m. in regards to the shooting, but had responded to the home the night before for a disturbance report.

Rayden had a violent history as a juvenile offender according to investigators.

Officials say toxicology results are pending in the case.

The district attorney is expected to file or dismiss the case next week, once all the evidence is collected.

In the 911 call, family says they were together on the front lawn, waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

The boy’s mother, Christina Prado, did provide a statement to News 9:

“At this time we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. But, we request privacy while our family grieves and leans on each other, as we try to support each other. Especially for his brother who had to make a decision to protect his family."

Prado says Rayden was the father to a six-month old baby girl.

A gofundme account has been set-up to pay for Rayden’s final expenses.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.