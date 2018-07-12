911 Call Released In McLoud Shooting Investigation

A family continues to grieve the loss of 17-year old Rayden French, who was killed in a shooting one week ago today.

The teen’s mother, Christina Prado, confirms to News 9 that Rayden was shot by his older brother at the family’s home.

Prado says her 19-year old son shot Rayden in the stomach in an act of self-defense.

Rayden later passed away at the hospital.

Today, police released the 911 call in the case.

Caller: "My son just got shot twice...get an ambulance here please."

911 OP: "Okay, the person that show him... are they still there?"

Caller: Yes. It was his brother. He was protecting me"

911 OP: "Where is his brother?"

Caller: "He is sitting right here, holding his hand. Ray focus. Focus. Focus baby. come on"

Officers say they got the call around 6:30 a.m. in regards to the shooting, but had responded to the home the night before for a disturbance report.

Rayden had a violent history as a juvenile offender according to investigators.

Officials say toxicology results are pending in the case.

The district attorney is expected to file or dismiss the case next week, once all the evidence is collected.

In the 911 call, family says they were together on the front lawn, waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

The boy’s mother, Christina Prado, did provide a statement to News 9:

“At this time we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. But, we request privacy while our family grieves and leans on each other, as we try to support each other. Especially for his brother who had to make a decision to protect his family."

Prado says Rayden was the father to a six-month old baby girl.

A gofundme account has been set-up to pay for Rayden’s final expenses.