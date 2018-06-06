United Voice: Minority Women More Likely To Experience Domestic - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Logo

United Voice: Minority Women More Likely To Experience Domestic Violence

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

For the past 20 years, Oklahoma has remained among the nation's worst for domestic violence statistics, but some groups within our state are suffering even more than others.

Statistics show that minority women are much more likely to experience domestic abuse than white women, and experts say the causes are systemic.

Nationally, Black women and Native American women become homicide victims more than any other female group per capita. The CDC reports more than half of those cases are domestic.

“More women are dying at the hands of their abusers, at the hands of the people that are supposed to love them, than for any other reason,” says Angela Beatty, YWCA senior director for domestic violence victim services.

Beatty says the root causes of these experiences started generations ago. “You think about the historical trauma from what’s happened to the Native American populations here,” she says. “You think about historical trauma from things like the race riots in Tulsa that are just two generations removed.

For both the Black and Native populations, Beatty says a deep-seated mistrust of authority means victims often are not reporting the crimes until it is too late. She says, “As an advocate it can be difficult to say ‘well, you should have called the police’ because they may not have a good relationship with law enforcement in their community.”

Oklahoma's Native Alliance Against Violence reports more than half of Native women have experienced domestic violence, though, and you may be surprised to learn that of those cases, 85% of the perpetrators were non-Native men.

NAAV director Dawn Stover says the abusers are not being punished accordingly. “They will often be given a plea sentence that pleads down those charges to assault and battery and sometimes even lesser charges,” she says.

Stover says there are also problems with non-tribal police ignoring tribe-issued protective orders, allowing the abuse to continue.

Advocacy groups are working to help victims break free, but say they need help to make real change. Stover says, “We need to really speak out to our lawmakers, our judges, our district attorneys, our prosecutors, our law enforcement and ask them to get on board in holding perpetrators accountable.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, you can call the Domestic Violence hotline at (405) 917-9922, or connect to Palomar’s services here.

To learn more about YWCA, click here.

To learn more about NAAV, click here.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.