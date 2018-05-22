OKC Board Member Voices Concerns After Superintendent Search

Dr. Sean McDaniel, Ed.L.D., has been named as the new superintendent for Oklahoma City Public Schools during a Tuesday night school board meeting.

McDaniel, who worked as the superintendent for Mustang Public Schools, was named as the new hire after the board came back from an executive session.

The board voted to hire him for a three-year contract with a vote of 5 to 2. McDaniel will begin his tenure on July 1.

One of the nay votes was Ruth Veales, the longest tenured member of the board.

She gave an impassioned speech about how to she did not believe any of the the last round of candidates for the superintendent position was right in helping fix the problems that plague the district, specifically those pertaining to black students in the district.

Shortly after the board voted to adjourn, Veales was the first board member to congratulate McDaniel, who was sitting in on the meeting, on his new position with a hug.