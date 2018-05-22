OKC Board Member Voices Concerns After Superintendent Search - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Board Member Voices Concerns After Superintendent Search

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Dr. Sean McDaniel, Ed.L.D., has been named as the new superintendent for Oklahoma City Public Schools during a Tuesday night school board meeting.

McDaniel, who worked as the superintendent for Mustang Public Schools, was named as the new hire after the board came back from an executive session.

The board voted to hire him for a three-year contract with a vote of 5 to 2. McDaniel will begin his tenure on July 1.

One of the nay votes was Ruth Veales, the longest tenured member of the board. 

She gave an impassioned speech about how to she did not believe any of the the last round of candidates for the superintendent position was right in helping fix the problems that plague the district, specifically those pertaining to black students in the district.

Shortly after the board voted to adjourn, Veales was the first board member to congratulate McDaniel, who was sitting in on the meeting, on his new position with a hug. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.