Prague Mayor Believes Coach, Teacher Fired For Refusing To Leave Walkout

Prague’s mayor is fuming because the town’s popular high school wrestling coach has been fired.

Mayor Cliff Bryant said he believes Prague Wrestling Coach and History Teacher Jason McPhail was sent a letter Wednesday announcing his firing, because he refused to leave the teacher walkout at the State Capitol earlier this week.

Bryant said the firing makes no sense, citing McPhail’s effectiveness as a top-notch wrestling coach, which Bryant said the school has never had before, and a role model.

“They left him out to hang there at the State Capitol, and then to get that letter in the mail is just to me ridiculous,” said Bryant. “And I am calling on the school board to retract that letter and to extend his contract for the next year.”

News 9 called Prague Superintendent Vallery Feltman’s office at 3 p.m., Friday April 13. Her secretary told News 9’s Steve Shaw she would call right back. Feltman left her office at 4p.m. and has not called News 9 back.