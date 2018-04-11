[UNFILTERED] Oklahoma Teachers Chant, "We're Not Leaving!"

Teachers were again at the Oklahoma state Capitol, the ninth day of their statewide walkout.

University of Oklahoma journalism professor Mike Boettcher was there as part of the [UNFILTERED] project, a partnership between Boettcher and News 9. Students from the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication have also contributed to our coverage of the teacher walkout.

In this clip from Wednesday, April 11, teachers are chanting outside House chambers.

"We're not leaving!" they chanted.

And "we're still here," too.

Check out the video from the KWTV Facebook page, below.

