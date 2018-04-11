Teacher Walkout: List Of School Districts Resuming Classes In Ok - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teacher Walkout: List Of School Districts Resuming Classes In Oklahoma



Several Oklahoma public school districts are resuming classes after more than a week of a teacher walkout.

So far, the districts who have announced classroom resumption are:

Bartlesville: Classes will resume Thursday
Duncan: Classes will resume Thursday
El Reno: Classes will resume Monday, April 16
Moore: Classes will resume Thursday
Sand Springs: Classes will resume Thursday
Shawnee: Classes will resume Thursday

