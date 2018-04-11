Teacher Walkout: List Of School Districts Resuming Classes In Oklahoma

A handful of school districts across Oklahoma have announced an intention to return to class, whether it be Thursday or at the start of next week. One school district in the metro, El Reno Public Schools, posted the announcement on its Facebook page:More >>
A handful of school districts across Oklahoma have announced an intention to return to class, whether it be Thursday or at the start of next week. One school district in the metro, El Reno Public Schools, posted the announcement on its Facebook page:More >>
According to the Oklahoma Education Association, 95% of the funding they are asking for is secured and recurring.More >>
According to the Oklahoma Education Association, 95% of the funding they are asking for is secured and recurring.More >>