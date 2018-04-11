Teacher Walkout: List Of School Districts Resuming Classes In Oklahoma

Several Oklahoma public school districts are resuming classes after more than a week of a teacher walkout.

So far, the districts who have announced classroom resumption are:

Bartlesville: Classes will resume Thursday

Duncan: Classes will resume Thursday

El Reno: Classes will resume Monday, April 16

Moore: Classes will resume Thursday

Sand Springs: Classes will resume Thursday

Shawnee: Classes will resume Thursday

