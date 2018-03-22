Lawmakers Proposing Regulations For Medical Marijuana Ahead Of V - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lawmakers Proposing Regulations For Medical Marijuana Ahead Of Vote

Posted: Updated:
[file] [file]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The statewide vote on medical marijuana is still three months away, but lawmakers are already working on ways to regulate the drug if it becomes legalized.

Rep. John Paul Jordan (R-Yukon) and Sen. Ervin Yen (R-Oklahoma City) are leading the effort to work out these regulations ahead of the vote, so that they do not have to play catch up if it passes. Their proposals are quite different, however.

Read Related Story: Governor Sets Election Date For Medical Marijuana

Yen's version gives most of the power to physicians and pharmacists to distribute the drug, while Jordan outlines a patient- and business-oriented plan, regulated by an Oklahoma Cannabis Commission.

“Those companies that cultivate will provide to the processers and ultimately those both provide to the dispensaries and then the patient is able to decide upon which is the most effective form of delivery,” explained Bud Scott, executive director of the newly formed New Health Solutions Oklahoma, which aims to help finalize the language.

Scott is an attorney who worked on regulatory compliance in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. He believes State Question 788 will pass, despite the stigmas that still exist about the uses of marijuana.

He said, “You’re talking about an industry now where over 70 percent of the product is not smoking.”

Scott says Jordan's plan is more realistic than Yen's, but says it still needs work in a number of areas, including determining how many plants a patient or caregiver can grow.

“We are encouraging that we have a kind of robust verification system in place,” he said. “We want to prevent any opportunity for the black market to evolve here in Oklahoma.”

The statewide vote is scheduled for June 26.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:23:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
    Eight highway patrol troopers are scheduled to bolster security at the Florida high school where last month's massacre happened.More >>
    Eight highway patrol troopers are scheduled to bolster security at the Florida high school where last month's massacre happened.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:23:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>

  • Vermont now only US state to never send a woman to Congress

    Vermont now only US state to never send a woman to Congress

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:23:11 GMT
    Beaten out by Mississippi, Vermont is now the only state in the nation to have never sent a woman to Congress.More >>
    Beaten out by Mississippi, Vermont is now the only state in the nation to have never sent a woman to Congress.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.