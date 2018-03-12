Bill To Regulate Medical Marijuana Fails

A plan to regulate medical marijuana, if voters approve the measure in June, was shot down in the State Senate.

The bill would have set certain guidelines for the growing and distribution of medical marijuana should State Question 788 pass in June. It would also set guidelines for who can use medical marijuana and under what circumstances.

The bill’s author, Senator Ervin Yen (R) Oklahoma City, said he was willing to make changes if necessary. But that wasn’t enough to seal the deal. “I think some of the senators believe it’s trying to usurp the will of the people,” Senator Yen said.

The bill failed with 21-Yeas and 20-Nays. It needed 25 Yeas to pass.

Senator Yen said with it’s current language, and without his bill regulating it, State Question 788 is nothing more than a law legalizing recreational marijuana.

“It would be the most liberal medical marijuana policy in the country.” Yen said, “If 788 passes it will be a disaster for the state in my opinion. We do not need recreational marijuana in the state."