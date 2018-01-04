Governor Sets Election Date For Medical Marijuana - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Governor Sets Election Date For Medical Marijuana

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Governor Mary Fallin announced today the election date of the medical marijuana ballot measure.

Voters will decide the issue on June 26 whether to legalize marijuana for medical purposes.

"Backers of this proposal to legalize medical marijuana followed procedures and gathered the more than 66,000 required signatures to submit the issue to a vote of the people,” said Fallin. “I’m fulfilling my duty as governor to decide when that election will occur this year.”

9/6/16 Related Story: Medical Marijuana Backers Sue State Attorney General

If passed, doctors will be able to recommend a patient who is at least 18-years-old for a medical marijuana license. The patient can legally possess up to three ounces, six mature plants, and six seedlings. Individual counties and cities would be allowed to increase those limits, as well. A special exemption may be granted for anyone under the age of 18 but it requires the approval of two doctors as well as a parent or legal guardian.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson said in a statement:

It would seem that by placing State Question 788 on the primary ballot instead of on the general election ballot where turnout has historically been higher, Governor Fallin is hoping to minimize the number of voters who decide its fate. This is an important issue and certainly one where all Oklahomans should vote - despite Governor Fallin’s efforts to stifle their voices. Personally, I believe science supports the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, and I’m voting yes.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.