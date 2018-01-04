Governor Sets Election Date For Medical Marijuana

Governor Mary Fallin announced today the election date of the medical marijuana ballot measure.

Voters will decide the issue on June 26 whether to legalize marijuana for medical purposes.

"Backers of this proposal to legalize medical marijuana followed procedures and gathered the more than 66,000 required signatures to submit the issue to a vote of the people,” said Fallin. “I’m fulfilling my duty as governor to decide when that election will occur this year.”

9/6/16 Related Story: Medical Marijuana Backers Sue State Attorney General

If passed, doctors will be able to recommend a patient who is at least 18-years-old for a medical marijuana license. The patient can legally possess up to three ounces, six mature plants, and six seedlings. Individual counties and cities would be allowed to increase those limits, as well. A special exemption may be granted for anyone under the age of 18 but it requires the approval of two doctors as well as a parent or legal guardian.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Drew Edmondson said in a statement: