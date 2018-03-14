Lawmakers Try To Hash Out Deal Before Potential Teachers' Strike

It has been a week since teachers set their strike deadline for the beginning of next month.

Leadership at the Capitol say they've been trying to hash out some kind of an agreement with just over to weeks to go before a teachers' strike.

The problem is both sides are digging in. Democrats are on board with teachers' demands for a $10,000 raise and more funding, asking the state find $1.4 billion over the next three years.

But Republicans have said they wouldn't be passing any new revenue raising measures. Instead, they're working on ways to find money in other state funds.

No matter what happens, Majority Leader Rep. Jon Echols indicated they won't be meeting teacher demands at least not this year.

Echols also floated the idea of putting the Step Up Oklahoma back on the table even though it failed a vote earlier this year.