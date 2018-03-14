OKC Zoo, City Rec Centers To Offer Activities In Event Of Walkou - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Zoo, City Rec Centers To Offer Activities In Event Of Walkout

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

As a potential teacher walkout approaches, more facilities are announcing services for students.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City said in the event of a walkout beginning April 2, the parks department will extend operating hours at nine recreation centers. And the Oklahoma City Zoo will host all-day camps for students ages 4-11.

The following centers will be open for students from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, according to city officials.

  • Douglass Recreation Center, 900 N Frederick Douglass Ave., (405) 297-1416 (EMBARK Route 022 to MLK and Douglass plus 3 blocks)
  • Macklanburg Recreation Center, 2234 NW 117th Street, (405) 297-1428 (EMBARK Route 005 to NW 188th and Penn)
  • Melrose Recreation Center, 7800 W Melrose Lane, (405) 297-1431 (EMBARK Route 038 to Council and Melrose plus 3 blocks)
  • Minnis Lakeview Recreation Center, 12520 NE 36th Street, (405) 297-1432 (EMBARK Route 019 to NE 36th and Smith)
  • Pilot Recreation Center, 1435 NW 2nd Street, (405) 297-1438 (EMBARK Route 009 to Main and McKinley plus 2 blocks)
  • Pitts Recreation Center, 1920 N Kate Ave., (405) 297-1440 (EMBARK Route 002 to NE 20th and Lottie plus 2 blocks)
  • Schilling Recreation Center, 539 SE 25th Street, (405) 297-1442 (EMBARK Route 011 to SE 25th and Central pluls 2 blocks)
  • Sellers Recreation Center, 8301 S Villa Ave., (405) 297-1445 (EMBARK Route 016 to SW 82nd Penn plus 6 blocks)
  • Southern Oaks Recreation Center, 400 SW 66th Street, (405) 297-1449 (EMBARK Route 040 to SW 67th and Walker plus 3 blocks)

The parks department is working on a plan with the Oklahoma City Public School District and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma (regionalfoodbank.org/supportstudents) to provide meals for students at the recreation centers.

Those interested in attending camps at the zoo are required to register and pay in advance. The camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. All campers are required to bring a copy of their immunizations as well. The cost is $45 per child per day. Snacks are provided but campers must bring their lunch.

Learn more about camps at the zoo. (www.okczoo.org)

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.