Police Identify Officer, Suspect Involved In SW OKC Shooting

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The man and officer involved in Thursday night's southwest Oklahoma City shooting have been identified.

Jonathan Patrick Boyd, 40, of Oklahoma City, is in a local hospital after being shot during an altercation with police. He is expected to survive.

Police were called about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to a domestic altercation at 1 Corona Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man in the backyard of the home across the street. 

Police said Boyd had a knife and went toward the officers. Police told him to drop the knife but he came forward and did not comply.

Officer Jose Gutierrez shot his Taser at Boyd and officer Andy Tschetter discharged his firearm. Neither officer was injured in incident.

Tschetter, a three-year veteran of the department, was placed on paid administrative leave.

This was the third officer-involved shooting in one week in Oklahoma City

