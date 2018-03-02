Third Officer-Involved Shooting In 1 Week Reported - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Third Officer-Involved Shooting In 1 Week Reported

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are investigating three officer-involved shootings this week.

The third happened Thursday night at a home on Corona Drive near SW 83 and Santa Fe

Police say they got the call around 6:05 p.m. about a man reportedly beating a woman. 

Officers arrived and found the suspect in the backyard of the home across the street. 

Police say the suspect, armed with a knife, approached them, and that they ordered him to drop it. 

One officer reportedly fired a Taser and a second fired his gun, hitting the man. 

Police have not said  how many times the man was shot or where he was shot. 

Neither one of the officers were hurt. 

News 9 is expected to learn the suspect’s identity and condition later Friday morning, and whether or not the officers involved were wearing body cameras.

