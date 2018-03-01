Man Tased, Shot By Officers Following Domestic Call In SW OKC

A suspect was tased and shot by officers after he came at them with a knife, according to Oklahoma City police.

Police say, officers responded to a call about a man beating a woman at a home on Corona Drive, near SW 83rd Street, around 6:05 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said they located the male suspect in the backyard of the home, and he was holding a knife.

Officers said they ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but the suspect charged at them. One officer fired a taser and another officer fired a gun hitting the suspect.

News 9 talked to a neighbor about the people in the home.

"I've known then for quite a few years and they've had some run-ins before, and it's just sad what happened.

Both officers involved were wearing body cameras during the incident. Neither officer was hurt.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

