Urgency Needed: Thunder Hosting Magic - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Urgency Needed: Thunder Hosting Magic

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder gets a shot at redemption and a chance to wash away the bad taste of a 32-point weekend defeat tonight against the Magic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Oklahoma City’s 121-108 loss in Orlando on Nov. 29th represented the lowest point of the season – four games under .500 at 8-12. That Magic win broke a nine-game losing streak, adding insult to injury.

Now seven games over .500, the Thunder still can’t afford to overlook Orlando. OKC fell from fifth to seventh in the West thanks to the Warriors loss and recent surges by Portland and New Orleans. With 21 games left, it’s about time to transition into “playoff mode.”

The Thunder is 20-10 at home and the Magic is 7-24 on the road, but you can throw the records out when the Hornets, Mavs and Lakers have all won in Chesapeake Energy Arena. The intensity has to improve against the league’s doormats.

Over the next 10 games, seven are against a team currently in lottery contention and six are against teams vying for the first pick in the draft. The Thunder is just 1.5 games ahead of ninth-place L.A. Clippers and can’t afford any more losses to tanking teams.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.