After 2 Lopsided Losses To OKC. Durant Leads Warriors Rout

Kevin Durant scored 28 points for Golden State while avenging an embarrassing home loss to his former Oklahoma City team earlier this month and another on the road in November, leading the Warriors past the Thunder 112-80 on Saturday night.More >>
Kevin Durant scored 28 points for Golden State while avenging an embarrassing home loss to his former Oklahoma City team earlier this month and another on the road in November, leading the Warriors past the Thunder 112-80 on Saturday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook made a 3-pointer as time expired, lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook made a 3-pointer as time expired, lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Kevin Durant scored 28 points for Golden State while avenging an embarrassing home loss to his former Oklahoma City team earlier this month and another on the road in November, leading the Warriors past the Thunder 112-80 on Saturday night.More >>
Kevin Durant scored 28 points for Golden State while avenging an embarrassing home loss to his former Oklahoma City team earlier this month and another on the road in November, leading the Warriors past the Thunder 112-80 on Saturday night.More >>
Trae Young scored 27 points to help Oklahoma top Kansas State 86-77 on Saturday and end its six-game losing streak.More >>
Trae Young scored 27 points to help Oklahoma top Kansas State 86-77 on Saturday and end its six-game losing streak.More >>
Kerwin Roach II made a driving shot with 1.2 seconds left, giving Texas a 65-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday and keeping the Longhorns' hopes for an NCAA Tournament invitation alive.More >>
Kerwin Roach II made a driving shot with 1.2 seconds left, giving Texas a 65-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday and keeping the Longhorns' hopes for an NCAA Tournament invitation alive.More >>
John Shuster's last throw in the eighth end of the Olympic curling final clacked off one Swedish stone and knocked it into another, sending them both skittering out of scoring range.More >>
John Shuster's last throw in the eighth end of the Olympic curling final clacked off one Swedish stone and knocked it into another, sending them both skittering out of scoring range.More >>