Blood Donors Urgently Needed In Oklahoma

The recent winter weather has taken a toll on the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s blood supply. The need for donors is now urgent.

Recent blood drives were canceled and other donors couldn’t make it in. And the demand is expected to go up.

“If we don’t replace the missing units from this week, we won’t be able to respond to that increased need next week,” said Dr. John Armitage, CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

So they're asking you to give if you can. For patients in hospitals all over Oklahoma, it could be the difference.

OBI has extended its hours at all donor centers statewide.

They will be open until 6pm Friday and until 4pm on Saturday.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting: https://obi.org/

