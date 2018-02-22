Blood Donors Urgently Needed In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Blood Donors Urgently Needed In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The recent winter weather has taken a toll on the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s blood supply. The need for donors is now urgent.

Recent blood drives were canceled and other donors couldn’t make it in. And the demand is expected to go up.

“If we don’t replace the missing units from this week, we won’t be able to respond to that increased need next week,” said Dr. John Armitage, CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

So they're asking you to give if you can. For patients in hospitals all over Oklahoma, it could be the difference.

OBI has extended its hours at all donor centers statewide.

They will be open until 6pm Friday and until 4pm on Saturday.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting: https://obi.org/

READ RELATED STORY: Bad Weather Impacts Blood Supply 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.