Oklahoma Blood Institute: Bad Weather Impacts Blood Supply

Image of the three shirts donors get to pick from when they give blood.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says bad weather is affecting the blood supply.

The institute says many blood drives have been canceled due to the weather and it needs 1,200 donors a day to meet the needs of hospital patients.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is urging all healthy adults who can travel safely to give blood.

Many mobile blood drives have already been canceled due to winter weather. All of Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donor centers are scheduled to be open during regular hours, and most mobile drives will be up and running, the institute says.

Oklahoma Blood Institute blood donors will be able to pick one of three special t-shirts. It usually takes about an hour to donate and one donation saves up to three lives, it says.

Find a donor center or mobile drive in your area by logging on to obi.org. You can also make an appointment by calling 1-877-340-8777.

Oklahoma Blood Institute says it provides every drop of blood needed for patients in 165 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.