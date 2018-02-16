Police Arrest Gunman, 1 Suspect Still Wanted In OKC Homicide

Police took the accused shooter, Augustine Curtis, 35, into custody the same day as the shooting.

Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on four people inside a home near Southwest 15th and Penn Avenue just after midnight on Friday. One man died and three others were taken to the hospital.

Police took the accused shooter, Augustine Curtis, 35, into custody the same day as the shooting. Investigators are working to identify a second suspect.

Police said Curtis and the other male suspect walked into the home and Curtis opened fire.

“When officers arrived, they located four gunshot victims inside the residence,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Aubry Johnson, 66, died at the scene and the three other victims were taken to the hospital.

“Those victims have been identified as 46-year-old David Shatswell who was transported in critical condition,” said Morgan. “28-year-old Samantha Whitecrow who was in serious condition and 35-year-old Harley Andrews who is also still in the hospital.”

Neighbors said it was only a matter of time before something happened at the home. They noticed different people at the home, at all hours of the day.

This was the latest in a number of deadly shootings in the Southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Police were called to a home on South Pettee Avenue in Oct. 2017 after an altercation over a PlayStation led to a double shooting. One man died, a woman was injured and the female suspect went on the run.

In Nov. 2017, officers responded to the same area. A man was threatening to set himself on fire. Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Keith Sweeney fired at the man killing him. Sweeney is charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not identified the second suspect in the latest shooting, but an arrest warrant states the arrested gunman is a known gang member and had been making threats to shoot one of the victims.

Curtis has a criminal history in Oklahoma, Canadian and Garfield Counties, which include robbery, firearm and assault and battery convictions.