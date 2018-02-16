1 Dead, 3 Others Injured In SW OKC Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1 Dead, 3 Others Injured In SW OKC Shooting

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead and three others have been injured overnight in a southwest Oklahoma City shooting, police said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of SW 15. 

Police said two people went inside a home and at least one began shooting at people inside the home. 

One male died at the scene and three were injured. Of the injured, two were taken to local hospitals in critical condition and one suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects were described as males and of either Native American or Hispanic descent. They also had a dog with them. 

They were seen running a way from the home.

Police have not made any arrests as of early Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

