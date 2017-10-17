Double Shooting Suspect Wanted For Murder

Oklahoma City police announced Tuesday a double shooting has turned into a murder investigation.

One of the victims died Monday, now police are actively looking for a female suspect. Police believe the suspect, Sasha Hamilton, 22, also known as “Boss,” is armed and dangerous. A warrant has been issued for her arrest for first degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on Saturday at 1611 S. Pettee Avenue. When police arrived to the apartment they found two victims. A male victim was in the living room and a female on the kitchen floor.

“Officers learned there was some type of altercation that took place between these two victims and the suspect,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The arrest warrant paperwork states witnesses told officers the fight was over a PlayStation. Hamilton took off before police arrived and the two shooting victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, the male victim has been identified as 23-year-old Eugene Johnson, succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Morgan said.

The female victim, Jennifer Galindo, 23, remains in critical condition.

Detectives believe Hamilton has changed her appearance by shaving her head and not wearing eyeglasses. She also has a tattoo of red lips on the right side of her neck.

“If you know of her immediate whereabouts please call 911,“ said Morgan. “She is to be considered armed and dangerous.”

The male victim was pronounced brain dead and taken off life support Monday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.