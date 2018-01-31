Oklahoma Wood Carver Continues To Honor Victims Of Gas Rig Explo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Oklahoma Wood Carver Continues To Honor Victims Of Gas Rig Explosion

Posted: Updated:
TERLTON, Oklahoma -

A wood carver shares his plans for a memorial he made for the victims of the Pittsburg gas rig explosion. 

1/26/2018 Related Story: Pawnee County Man Honors Explosion Victims With Wood Art

If you look at the 5-foot tall memorial, you would probably think he's been carving for a long time, but he just started three years ago.

The memorial sculpture for the victims took 2 days and now he's making four more for the victim's families.

The growling sound of a chainsaw isn't exactly tranquil, but for Chuck Williams it is 

“They call me the widdler," Williams said, "I'm at peace man, I love carving."

The artist behind 'beyond the bark carvings' was working on a piece featuring four native Americans when he heard about the deadly gas rig explosion in Pittsburg County. 

"It's tragic. I have a lot of friends who work in the oil field," Williams said.  

He put the project on hold and fired up the chainsaw with a new mission. 

"I mean it hits home. You know, fellow Oklahomans," he said. 

"I saw a picture that had 'prayers for the families', it had a hard hat, the boots, and the wrench, and I thought well man, that would make a great carving," said Williams. 

Using just a chainsaw, he carved the 5-foot memorial and posted it on Facebook. 

It was quickly shared more than 10,000 times.

"I'm in awe. I would never imagine,” he said.  

Now he's chiseling four more, one for each of the victim's families.

"They're just very thankful and appreciative. I'm just happy I can bring some kind of happiness during this very tragic event," said Williams.  

He's personalizing the sycamore stumps by putting their name and Rig 219 on them. 

It’s a touching tribute he'll hand-deliver in a few weeks.

"I don't want a spectacle, I don't want a whole lot of attention directed towards me. It's about the families," he said, "I love carving, I love what I do, and to do something that touches people's lives, it makes it all worthwhile."

Williams said he's still waiting to hear from two of the families. 

He hopes to have all five carved by the end of the week then they'll take about two weeks to dry.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.