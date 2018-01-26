Pawnee County Man Honors Explosion Victims With Wood Art - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pawnee County Man Honors Explosion Victims With Wood Art

PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Pawnee county craftsman is honoring the men who died in the explosion with his art.

Chuck Williams of Beyond the Bark Carvings saw a picture on social media with a hard hat, boots and a wrench -  encouraging people to pray for the families.

Williams recreated the image out of wood.

He says he's still trying to decide what to do with the memorial.

