Crews Called In Again After Fire Rekindles At Edmond Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crews Called In Again After Fire Rekindles At Edmond Home

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Crews were again called in after a fire rekindled at a home near Oklahoma Christian University, Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene, just after 10 a.m., at a home in the 2400 block of Butternut Pl., on the south side of E. Memorial Road, just to the south of the OC campus.

The first fire at the home was reported around 2:30 a.m. During that call, crews learned that the fire originated in the chimney, and spread to the attic. Also during the first call, crews learned that the homeowner and two cats were inside the home. The homeowner escaped and firefighters rescued two cats. There were no injuries reported, according to firefighters.

The home was empty when the second fire rekindled. Again, no injuries were reported.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.