Crews Called In Again After Fire Rekindles At Edmond Home

Crews were again called in after a fire rekindled at a home near Oklahoma Christian University, Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene, just after 10 a.m., at a home in the 2400 block of Butternut Pl., on the south side of E. Memorial Road, just to the south of the OC campus.

The first fire at the home was reported around 2:30 a.m. During that call, crews learned that the fire originated in the chimney, and spread to the attic. Also during the first call, crews learned that the homeowner and two cats were inside the home. The homeowner escaped and firefighters rescued two cats. There were no injuries reported, according to firefighters.

The home was empty when the second fire rekindled. Again, no injuries were reported.

TAC 1 - 2400 Butternut - Pictures pic.twitter.com/yiDynNmldX — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 12, 2018