Firefighters Respond To Edmond House Fire

Firefighters reported to the scene of a house fire early Friday morning in Edmond.

According to report, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. near East Memorial Rd. and Eastern Ave.

The fire started in the fireplace chimney, and spread to the attic.

Regarding the upkeep and safety regulations of fireplaces, OKCFD Battalion Chief said, "they need to be maintained and cleaned out every year by a professional,"

The homeowner and two cats were inside the home. The homeowner was able to get out, and the fire department recurred two cats. There were no injuries reported, according to the Chief.

All damage to the house is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.