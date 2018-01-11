Suspect In Norman Business Shooting Identified; New Details Released

A 55-year-old man wearing a gas mask walked into a Norman business on Wednesday, looking to remove his wife from the building before shooting another woman and getting shot himself, police said.

New details were released by Norman Police on Thursday about the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Bergey WindPower Co., located at 2200 Industrial Boulevard, on the north side of the city.

According to police, William Ray Adams entered the business and attempted to kidnap his wife, an employee of the business. Adams fired one shot, striking a 32-year-old woman, identified as Colette Wind.

Wind was shot in the arm and is hospitalized in fair condition, according to police.

Related Story: 1/10/18 2 Transported, Including Suspect After Shooting In Norman

Adams was also wounded when another coworker attempted to stop him and was able to shoot Adams with his own weapon, police said. He is hospitalized in good condition. Once released, Adams will be transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of attempted kidnapping, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm while in the commission of a felony and assault while masked.

Investigators were later concerned the suspect's vehicle might have had explosives inside. As a precaution, the department's Hazardous Devices Unit was activated, and while some propane tanks were found, nothing was deemed to be an explosive, police said.

The president and CEO of Bergey Windpower, Michael Bergey, sent News 9 the following statement late Thursday afternoon: