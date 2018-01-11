Suspect In Norman Business Shooting Identified; New Details Rele - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect In Norman Business Shooting Identified; New Details Released

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
The Norman Police Department confirms officers are responding to an active shooter situation. The Norman Police Department confirms officers are responding to an active shooter situation.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A 55-year-old man wearing a gas mask walked into a Norman business on Wednesday, looking to remove his wife from the building before shooting another woman and getting shot himself, police said.

New details were released by Norman Police on Thursday about the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Bergey WindPower Co., located at 2200 Industrial Boulevard, on the north side of the city.

According to police, William Ray Adams entered the business and attempted to kidnap his wife, an employee of the business. Adams fired one shot, striking a 32-year-old woman, identified as Colette Wind.

Wind was shot in the arm and is hospitalized in fair condition, according to police.

Adams was also wounded when another coworker attempted to stop him and was able to shoot Adams with his own weapon, police said. He is hospitalized in good condition. Once released, Adams will be transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of attempted kidnapping, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm while in the commission of a felony and assault while masked.

Investigators were later concerned the suspect's vehicle might have had explosives inside. As a precaution, the department's Hazardous Devices Unit was activated, and while some propane tanks were found, nothing was deemed to be an explosive, police said.

The president and CEO of Bergey Windpower, Michael Bergey, sent News 9 the following statement late Thursday afternoon:

Bergey WindPower is as much a family as it is a small manufacturing company.  All of us are mindful of the bravery and sacrifice of our office manager, Colette Wind, and we want nothing more than her speedy and full recovery.  We want to thank the Norman Police Department for their fast and thorough response and the compassion and kindness they extended during the hours after our horrific event.   

